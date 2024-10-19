Gul Appointed Protem Speaker, MLAs To Take Oath On Monday

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor, in pursuance to Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, has appointed Mubarak Gul, Member Legislative Assembly, as Speaker Protem who shall administer the oath/affirmation to all members of the J&K Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of Section 24 of aforesaid Act.

The oath/ affirmation will be administered in the Legislative Assembly, Srinagar, on 21st October, 2024 at 02:00 pm.

All the members of the J&K Legislative Assembly have been urged upon to attend the Legislative Assembly for making and subscribing the oath/affirmation on the scheduled date and time.

Mubarak Gul shall also discharge the functions of the Speaker till the election of the Speaker is held, added an official communication issued in this regard.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MLAs of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be administered oath on Monday by Gul.

This would be the first time that MLAs of Jammu & Kashmir would be administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India. Before scrapping of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K, MLAs in the erstwhile state were administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir.

The oath would make MLAs eligible to participate in proceedings of the House.

The five-year term of J&K Assembly will begin from October 21, the day when first sitting of the House will be held.

As per section 17 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Legislative Assembly shall continue for five years from the date appointed for its first meeting.

Before the 2019 constitutional changes, the term of J&K Legislative Assembly was for six years instead of five years

