20 C
Srinagar
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...
Latest

Unidentified body found in Shopian village, probe on

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar: An unidentified body was found in Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that some passersby spotted the body in Waduna Melhoora area and informed the police.

He said that soon after a police tea, reached to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medic-legal formalities.

“There are some injury marks on the body and apparently looks that of a non-local”.KNO

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation—(KNO)

Previous article
LG allocates portfolios to Ministers: Dy CM to gets R&B, Industries & Commerce, Sakina Health and Medical Education, SE, Hr Edu
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks