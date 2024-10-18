Unidentified body found in Shopian village, probe on

Srinagar: An unidentified body was found in Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that some passersby spotted the body in Waduna Melhoora area and informed the police.

He said that soon after a police tea, reached to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medic-legal formalities.

“There are some injury marks on the body and apparently looks that of a non-local”.KNO

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation—(KNO)