LG allocates portfolios to Ministers: Dy CM to gets R&B, Industries & Commerce, Sakina Health and Medical Education, SE, Hr Edu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday allocated the portfolios to the newly sworn in ministers.

As per an order issued by the LG, , in pursuance of rule 4 (2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, 1, the Lieutenant Governor assigned the charge of the Ministers.

As per the order, Surinder Kumar Choudhary (Deputy Chief Minister) will hold Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour& Employment and Skill Development.

“Sakeena Itoo will hold the charge of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare. Javed Ahmed Rana Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs. Javid Ahmad Dar Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election,” the order reads, adding that “Satish Sharma will hold the charge of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Trainings.”

The order said that any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the Ministers—(KNO)