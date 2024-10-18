25.3 C
Srinagar
Friday, October 18, 2024
No resolution on Article 370, scaling down on J-K’s statehood demand huge setback: PDP

By Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir government’s first reported resolution demanding restoration of statehood and not Article 370, was a “huge setback” and nothing less than the ratification of the Centre’s 2019 decisions.

Another political party, the People’s Conference, has also questioned the secrecy over the resolution.

The reactions came after a Jammu-based newspaper ‘Daily Excelsior’ carried a report that the cabinet had passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore J-K’s statehood. The report also said that the chief minister will travel to Delhi to handover the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

