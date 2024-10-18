24.7 C
Srinagar
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...
Latest

Mubarak Gul appointed as pro-tem speaker of J&K assembly

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar,: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, who won the assembly election from Eidgah constituency, as pro-tem speaker.

In an order, Mubarak Gul will administer the oath to newly elected member of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on October 21 at 2 pm.

“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby appoint Mr. Mubarak Gul, as Speaker Pro-tem,” reads the order.

It added that he shall administer the oath to the Members of the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of the Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 on October 21 at 02:00 pm in the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar.

“He shall also discharge the functions of the Speaker till the election of the Speaker is held,” it reads—(KNO)

Previous article
No resolution on Article 370, scaling down on J-K’s statehood demand huge setback: PDP
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks