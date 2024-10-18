MeT predicts light snow

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Srinagar Thursday predicted light snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 onwards.

The MeT however advised farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operation, but simultaneously urged tourists and trekkers to plan their journey accordingly during October 24 and 25.

There will be generally dry weather on October 17-22, the MeT said.

It also said that on October 23 there is possibility of generally cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over isolated higher reaches) at scattered to fairly widespread places towards evening/night.

It further said that from October 24-25, there will be generally cloudy weather conditions with possibility of light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) at many places.

