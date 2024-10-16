Workshop on AFP, MR Elimination, VPD Surveillance & AEFI held at GMC Anantnag

ANANTNAG: In a significant initiative to strengthen immunization efforts and disease prevention, the Departments of Community Medicine and Pediatrics at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag organized a comprehensive workshop focusing on Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP), Measles-Rubella (MR) elimination, Vaccine Preventable Disease (VPD) surveillance, and Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) surveillance.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) NPSN Kashmir and the Directorate of Family Welfare, Maternal and Child Health (DFW, MCH).

The event brought together a distinguished panel of healthcare experts, including Principal GMC Anantnag Prof. Rukhsana Najeeb; Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag Dr. M.Y. Zagoo; WHO Surveillance Medical Officer Dr. Ashiq Rashid; District Immunisation Officer Dr. Syed Masood Ahmad; as well as heads of various GMC departments, faculty members, and representatives from the WHO State Office in Srinagar.

The event was introduced by Dr. Hadiya Javid, a Postgraduate in Community Medicine, while Dr. Fouzia Nazir, HOD of Community Medicine, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of collaboration in hosting such events to enhance immunization outcomes and surveillance effectiveness.

In her address as chief guest, Principal GMC Anantnag, Prof. Rukhsana Najeeb, expressed strong support for WHO’s efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, endorsing the workshop as the beginning of a meaningful partnership between GMC Anantnag and WHO to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases from the region.

Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali, HOD of Pediatrics, provided an insightful overview of VPD surveillance, stressing its critical role in public health.

In his address, CMO Anantnag, Dr. M.Y. Zagoo, highlighted the vital importance of immunization and the need for vigilant post-immunization surveillance.

Dr. Ashiq Rashid Mir, WHO Surveillance Medical Officer, presented an extensive review of VPD, AFP, and MR surveillance operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting on significant milestones achieved in the region.

The workshop featured specialized sessions, including a scientific talk by Dr. Mahbooba Rasool, Associate Professor of SPM, who covered essential aspects of AFP surveillance.

Dr. Bilal Ahmad Najar, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, discussed surveillance of Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus, while Dr. Junaid Ahangar, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology, shared insights on AEFI surveillance practices.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali, HOD of Pediatrics, who acknowledged the contributions of all participants and the ongoing commitment of GMC Anantnag and WHO in ensuring a healthier future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

