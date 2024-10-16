‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’ observed at Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: The ‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’ (IDDRR) was organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Ganderbal in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA).

This year the theme of the day was ‘Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future’.

The event was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Safapora, where a substantial number of students participated in the program.

The focus of the initiative was to enhance disaster preparedness among the youth through practical training in critical emergency response techniques. Participants were educated on various methodologies, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), search and rescue operations, and effective evacuation procedures.

This hands-on training was facilitated by the Fire and Emergency Services of Ganderbal, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal, ensuring that the instruction adhered to established safety protocols and best practices in disaster management.

The program not only aimed to raise awareness about disaster risk reduction but also emphasized the importance of equipping the younger generation with essential life-saving skills.

By engaging students in these practical exercises, the event sought to foster a culture of preparedness and resilience within the community, ultimately contributing to a more robust disaster management framework in the region.

