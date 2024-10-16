KVK Ganderbal hosts training program on sericulture, silkworm rearing techniques

GANDERBAL: KVK Ganderbal organized a training cum Demonstration Programme in collaboration with Division of Cocoon Crop Production, College of Temperate Sericulture on Monday at Mirgund.

The programme provided valuable insights into aspects like scientific rearing techniques of silkworm, post-cocoon technology & scope of sericulture as a profitable enterprise. The programme was attended by Scientists & Supporting Staff of KVK & TSRI, students & teachers of GHSS Gund Hassibhat & local youth. More than fifty participants had registered for the programme.

The programme started with welcome address by Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor. While inaugurating the programme, Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Sahaf, Associate Dean, TSRI, Mirgund deliberated upon the aims and objectives of the training. Prof. Ishfaq Abidi, Chief Scientist & Head, KVK, Ganderbal provided a comprehensive overview of scope of Sericulture as a profitable venture & impressed upon all the participants to actively participate in various training sessions of the programme and try to derive maximum benefit out of the programme. On the occasion, Prof. N.A. Ganaie, Prof. & Head, Division of Cocoon Crop Production elaborated the relevance of training programme keeping in view the latest advances made in the field of sericulture.

Later on, the students had a fruitful interaction with the Scientists of TSRI & KVK Ganderbal wherein a good number of queries were answered amicably. The participants were also taken on a field visit across the campus of the TSRI, which was enlightening & encouraging for them. The programme was coordinated by Dr. F.A.Ahanger & Dr. Suja Nabi Qureshi, Scientists of KVK Ganderbal.

At the end Prof. N. A. Ganie, Prof. & Head, DCCP presented vote of thanks and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, ICAR, Director Extension, Associate Dean, TSRI, Mirgund, Chief Scientist & Head KVK Ganderbal & Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School, Gund Hassibhat, Srinagar for their support and cooperation for implementation of the programme. The participants, expressed deep gratitude for the programme and wished for more programmes in future.

