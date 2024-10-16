DC Ganderbal reviews functioning of PM Shri Schools

GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Tuesday convened a comprehensive review meeting to evaluate the functioning of PM Shri Schools in the district.

The meeting, held in the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, was attended by the Chief Education Officer, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Zonal Education Officers, principals, and heads of institutions of PM Shri Schools.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the holistic development of schools.

Key discussions included generating APAAR IDs for students, ensuring the proper utilization of funds, and enhancing visibility by uploading school activities on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the support from Vidyanjali, improving monitoring mechanisms in PM Shri Schools, and promoting Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital initiatives for better learning outcomes.

Special attention was given to ensuring basic school amenities, such as drinking water facilities, functional lavatories, internet connectivity and electricity.

The DC highlighted that a conducive learning environment helps students explore their interests, learn new skills, and engage parents in promoting positive behavior among students. He also stressed the integration of technology into the teaching-learning process as a means of enhancing educational outcomes.

The DC emphasized further improving the educational standards and infrastructure of PM Shri Schools to provide students with a thriving learning environment.

