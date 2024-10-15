Prof Jawaid Iqbal is new VC BGSB University, Prof. K.S Chandrasekar appointed as VC CUJ

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Tuesday appointed Prof Jawaid

Iqbal as new Vice Chancellor of BGSB University Rajouri and Prof K.S. Chandrasekar as VC for Cluster University of Jammu for a period of three years.

One of the official orders read that, “In exercise of powers vested in me under clause 2 (1) of the statutes forming the schedule of the Jammu and University Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Act, 2002, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor of the university appoints Prof Jawaid Iqbal as VC of BGSB for a period of three years.”

In a different order of appointment for VC to Cluster University of Jammu, Sinha said, “In exercise of powers vested in me, under Section 12(1) of The Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act, 2016, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu hereby appoints Prof. K.S. Chandrasekar, Senior Professor, Institute of Management in Kerala as VC for Cluster University of Jammu for a period of three years with effect from the date on which he takes over charge.”—(KNO)