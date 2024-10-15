25.8 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...
Latest

Delhi court extends J&K MP Engineer Rashid’s interim bail in terror-funding case till October 28

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case till October 28.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the health condition of Rashid’s father, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

The judge also deferred the order on Rashid’s regular bail plea in the case till October 28.

Previous article
PM Modi pitches for framing global dos, don’ts for ethical use of technology
Next article
Prof Jawaid Iqbal is new VC BGSB University, Prof. K.S Chandrasekar appointed as VC CUJ
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks