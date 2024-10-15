MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow On Oct 16, 17

Srinagar: Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted light rain snow over a few higher reaches during October 16 and 17 in Kashmir valley.

The MeT office said the weather will generally remain dry in Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.

“There is a possibility of a brief spell of very light rain, light snow at a few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora in north Kashmir and central Kashmir’s Ganderbal during the late night of October 16 to early morning of October 17”, the MeT office said.

From October 18 to 19 the weather will remain partly cloudy and generally dry till October 22, it said, and there is nothing significant till October 22.

Farmers have been advised to continue harvesting and other farm operations in Kashmir Valley.

Barring the tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the night temperature recorded during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday was 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal at all the weather stations of the valley. Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees Celsius and it was normal for the Valley of shepherds during this period of the season.

The day temperature recorded on Sunday was also 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in Kashmir valley, the MeT office said.

Related