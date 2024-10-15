12.6 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...
Top News

GoC visits forward areas in Rajouri, reviews ops preparedness

By KR Desk
0
0

Must read

KR Desk
KR Desk

Jammu: A General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 16 Corps visited forward areas along Line of Control the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.
Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva also inaugurated a community learning centre in the forward area along the LoC.
General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited Jhangar area to review the operational preparedness along the Line of Control, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
He complimented the troops for their professionalism and dedication to face any challenge. The officer also inaugurated ‘Usman’ community learning centre and career counselling hub at Jhangar and dedicated it to the local population.

Previous article
MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow On Oct 16, 17
Next article
Hunt Against Drugs And Narco Trade Will Continue With No Laxity: Amit Shah
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks