GoC visits forward areas in Rajouri, reviews ops preparedness

Jammu: A General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 16 Corps visited forward areas along Line of Control the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva also inaugurated a community learning centre in the forward area along the LoC.

General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited Jhangar area to review the operational preparedness along the Line of Control, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

He complimented the troops for their professionalism and dedication to face any challenge. The officer also inaugurated ‘Usman’ community learning centre and career counselling hub at Jhangar and dedicated it to the local population.

