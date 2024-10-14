12.8 C
Srinagar
Monday, October 14, 2024
type here...
World

Iran reduces sentence of jailed journalists

By Agencies
0
1

Must read

Agencies
Agencieshttps://kashmirreader.com

Clears them of collaborating with US

TEHRAN: An Iranian court cleared two jailed journalists of collaborating with the United States, and reduced their sentences over reports about a woman’s death that had helped trigger protests in 2022, Iran’s worst domestic unrest for decades.
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, sentenced a year ago to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, had their terms reduced to five years, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told a news conference on Sunday.
“They were acquitted of the charge of collaboration with the U.S. in the appeal court,” Jahangir said.
The two journalists were jailed for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while she was being held by the morality police over accusations she breached Iran’s Islamic dress code laws.
Her death sparked nationwide protests in late 2022 and 2023 that grew into Iran’s biggest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution that brought Iran’s clerical rulers to power.
Agencies

Previous article
From Zomato to Myntra: How India’s delivery giants are using Gen AI
Next article
India backs statement strongly condemning attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks