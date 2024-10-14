India committed to contributing to global health security: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Collaboration across borders, sectors and disciplines is essential for creating lasting health solutions, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Monday, underlining India’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for pharma products while adhering to global quality standards.

Nadda, who inaugurated the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities organised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said the platform brings together experts and leaders from over 120 countries and reflects India’s shared commitment for enhancing global healthcare standards and safeguarding public health.

Noting that India emerged not only as a global leader in health resilience and innovation but also reaffirmed its role as the pharmacy of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the country rapidly expanded its healthcare infrastructure and scaled its vaccine production to meet both domestic and global demands.