Delhi govt imposes ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution

NEW DELHI: Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Rai said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”