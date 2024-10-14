‘Co-conspirator’ held from Pune in Baba Siddique murder case; 3rd arrest so far

19.8 C
Press Trust of India
MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune who along with his brother “enlisted” two of the three alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said. Police called the man, Pravin Lonkar, a “co-conspirator” and said they are on the lookout of his brother Shubham Lonkar. This is the third arrest in the case of Siddique’s murder.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to Mumbai police.

A crime branch official on Sunday said Pravin and Shubham “enlisted” two alleged shooters – UP resident Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam.

