Centre revokes President’s Rule in J&K to pave way for elected government to take oath

Srinagar: The President of India on Tuesday issued a proclamation to revoke the President’s Rule in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the Presidential Proclamation, the order issued on October 31, 1019 shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” reads the order.

On October 31,2019, a Presidential order was issued under section 73 of J&K Reorganisation Act to impose President’s Rule in Jammu & Kashmir—(KNO)