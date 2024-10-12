JKPCC leaves it to central leadership to decide leader of legislature party

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday said it has left the decision of nominating the leader of legislature party in the assembly to the Congress’ central leadership in New Delhi.

In another decision, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) extended support to the National Conference (NC) for government formation in J&K.

“Today, we had a CLP meeting in which we unanimously decided to give the right to the central leadership to take the call on the CLP leader. We have passed a resolution on the issue and that has been forwarded to the central leadership for taking the call,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra told reporters after the CLP meeting here.

The meeting of the six newly elected MLAs — including Karra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Irfan Hafeez Lone and Iftikar Ahmad — was held in the party headquarters at M A Road here.

Karra said the Congress has extended the support to the NC for government formation and the letter of support will be given to the NC leadership on Friday only.

Asked why the decision was left to the party high command, Karra said there were no differences on the choice of the CLP leader, but “there is a precedent in the INC (Indian National Congress) to do that… this is nothing abnormal for the INC”.

To a question whether the party has any demands for supporting the NC, the JKPCC chief said they have not made any demands and the party wants to keep the spirit of the INDIA bloc intact “for a bigger cause of the betterment of people”.

Asked about the NC enjoying a majority on its own with the support of Independents, Karra said the spirit of the alliance is much higher than the numbers game.

“The spirit is different. It is pan-India spirit. It is not confined to J&K.

“It has utility for the entire India. This is not an issue of ministerial berths. It is for our fight against the BJP,” he said.

To a query whether the party accepts NC leader Omar Abdullah, who has been elected as the legislature party leader of his party,“ as the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Karra said, “When the NC has elected its leader, why should we comment? He is acceptable to us. It is their choice.”

