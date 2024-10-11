PK Pole submits list of elected MLAs to LG

Srinagar, October 10: Pandurang K. Pole, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K accompanied by Pramod Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary, Election Commission of India; Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Special Secretary and Anil Salgotra, Joint CEO in Chief Electoral Office, J&K met the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
A copy of the Notification issued by the Election Commission of India, in pursuance of Section 73 of the Representation of People Act 1951 (43 of 1951), containing the names of the Members elected to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir following the polls, was submitted by them to the Lieutenant Governor.
The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Shri Pandurang Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, UT of J&K on the successful completion of the electoral process. He also appreciated the efforts of the Election Officials, J&K Police and security personnel for successfully completing a peaceful, transparent, free and fair election.
