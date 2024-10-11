MCC officially lifted

Jammu: The Election Commission of India has officially lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the declaration of results for the Assembly Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
In a directive issued today, the Commission informed the Cabinet Secretary and Chief Secretaries of the respective states of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir that the MCC is no longer in effect.
“The MCC, which had been enforced since the announcement of the election schedule, remained in operation throughout the election process to ensure fair campaigning and conduct by political parties. With the results now declared by the Returning Officers of both regions, the restrictions imposed under the code have been withdrawn with immediate effect,” stated the ECI order.