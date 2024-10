Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha this evening to stake claim to form the government in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources said that Omar Abdullah is expected to meet LG this evening and submit letters of support from NC, Congress and independents for formation of the government.

They disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah-led government is likely to take place on Monday—(KNO)

