Omar Abdullah Meets LG To Stake Claim for Goverment Formation

Srinagar,: Omar Abdullah on Friday went to Raj Bhawan to stake claim for formation of goverment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that this evening driving his vehicle Omar Abdullah went to Raj Bhawan to meet LG to stake Claim for formation goverment.

Omar Abdullah while coming out of Raj Bhawan told reporters that, ” I met LG Manoj Sinha, and handed over letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP and independents.

National Conference emerged as single largest party during assembly election.

The National Conference (NC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) alliance secured 48 seats in the recently held assembly elections.(GNS)

