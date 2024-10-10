Will fight for restoration of Article 370, stick to our promises: NC

Srinagar: The National Conference on Thursday said that the party will stick to its promises, stating that it will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019.

Speaking with reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, said that the party will stick to its promises.

“Today is our party meeting and tomorrow we will choose the leader. Jammu and Kashmir requires a strong and vibrant leadership and I don’t think anyone is better than Omar Abdullah,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MP and senior NC leader Hasnain Masoodi said that with the formation of government, they will start working on restoration of Article-370. “We will deliver all those promises that were made by NC in its party manifesto.”

Another party leader, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that people have showed faith in NC and J&K requires a strong and effective government.

Shah also said that they will fight for the restoration of Article-370 and rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print