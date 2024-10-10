ED attaches property worth Rs 3.40 crore in Srinagar in bank fraud case

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate has attached six immovable properties worth over Rs 3 crore in Srinagar in bank fraud case under money laundering act.

In a post on X, ED Srinagar, said that it provisionally attached six immovable properties worth Rs. 3.40 Crore belonging to Ishtiyaq Ahmad Parray, Tariq Ali Parray, Haseena Bano and Maqsood Ali Parray in Srinagar and its nearby areas.

It also said that a flat at Zakir Nagar, New Delhi was also attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank fraud case—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print