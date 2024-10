NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India’s largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, has died. He was 86.

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

