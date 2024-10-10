Constitution of India is our guiding light: LG To New Govt

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday told the upcoming government “Constitution of India is our guiding light”. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu Kashmir and lauded the efforts of election officials, J&K Police and Security Forces for peaceful, transparent, free and fair Assembly Elections in J&K.

In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to the Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:

“I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election.

My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of India is our guiding light and I urge all to work together for growth of J&K and welfare of people.

The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people’s faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony”.

Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade and were the first since the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

National Conference-Congress coalition swept the polls winning 48 seats, while the BJP emerged as the second largest party with 29 seats at the end of counting for 90 Assembly seats on Tuesday. Seven seats were won by Independents, three went to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one each to the CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Peoples Conference.

The elections were held in three phases, with 24 constituencies voting in the first phase on September 18, followed by 26 in the second on September 25 and 40 in the third on October 1. A total of 873 candidates contested in the 90-member legislative assembly.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print