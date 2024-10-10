Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates pay tribute to Ratan Tata; a rewind to when Elon Musk praised the icon

NEW DELHI: Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Following his death, many leaders expressed their grief and shared anecdotes about their meeting with the icon. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recalled his last meeting with Tata in an X post, while Bill Gates took to his LinkedIn account to pay tribute.

Pichai wrote that the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus cared deeply about making India better, and that they talked about Google’s autonomous driving technology. Pichai remarked the late industrialist’s vision was inspiring.

Saying Tata was key to mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India, Pichari wrote, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” wrote Pichai on his X account.

Elon Musk on Ratan Tata

Tata has been an inspiration for world leaders as well. In a 2009 interview with American journalist and talk show host Charlie Rose, billionaire Elon Musk heaped praise on the Tata visionary. During the interview, Rose inquired about Tata’s ambitious low-cost car of the Indian market – Tata Nano. “Take for a moment Ratan Tata, what he’s doing in India — developing a little sedan for $2300. Where do you put that in the whole equation of where the future of cars is?” Rose asked.

In his response, Musk said that it was a great idea to have affordable cars. “But I think the problem is with something like the Nano … I wouldn’t say it’s a problem because I think, by the way, it is probably a great idea and Ratan is a gentleman and scholar,” he added.

Bill Gates on Ratan Tata

Billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates took to his LinkedIn account to share his tribute. “Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity. Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generation,” he wrote.

Gates, last met Tata on his last visit to India in 2023. During their meeting, Gates was seen gifting Tata copies of his books – ‘How To Prevent The Next Pandemic’ and ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’.

The former Tata Group Chairman had been in critical condition and receiving intensive care in Mumbai over prolonged illness. Earlier this week, Tata mentioned undergoing routine medical investigations due to age-related health issues.

In 2008, Tata was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, following the Padma Bhushan in 2000. Tata’s leadership and contributions to the business world and society have left an indelible mark on India’s corporate landscape.

Agencies

