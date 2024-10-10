Pak eyes USD 2 bln investment deal as high-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan eyes a USD 2 billion investment deal as a high-level Saudi delegation arrived in the cash-strapped country on Wednesday on a three-day visit to promote business ties.

The delegation, led by Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, includes 130 representatives of both the government and the private sector.

During its stay, the delegation will meet top leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and hold business-to-business interactions to discuss various investment proposals.

