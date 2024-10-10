Next logical step is to restore full statehood to JK: Former Sadr-i-Riyasat

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir governor Karan Singh on Wednesday expressed great satisfaction over the conduct of “free and fair” assembly elections and asserted that the next logical step is to restore full statehood to J-K.

He also demanded that domiciliary provisions should be introduced in J-K on the lines of those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh regarding acquisition of property.

Singh, ex-Union minister and former Sadr-i-Riyasat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said the National Conference has performed spectacularly in Kashmir while the BJP has done the same in Jammu.

“However, the BJP has drawn a blank in Kashmir and the Congress a virtual blank in Jammu. There is thus a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions which will be a challenge for the new government to overcome administratively,” the 93-year-old leader said in a statement.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that after ten long years “free and fair” elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir without any untoward incident for which the Election Commission and the security forces deserve appreciation, Singh said.

“I warmly congratulate Omar Abdullah upon his forming a government later this week and wish him a very successful tenure,” he said.

The next logical step is to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Singh added.

“This has been a commitment of the Government of India to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant,” Singh said.

Domiciliary provisions should be introduced on the lines of those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh regarding acquisition of property, Singh said.

“Building on the work done during the (lieutenant) governor’s rule, the new government will have to ensure that administrative discipline continues and there is no room given to corrupt practices. It is now my hope that the beautiful state created by my ancestors will move into a new phase of harmony and all-round development,” said Singh, the son of earstwhile ruler of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh.

The National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a victory in the maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The NC, which scored big in the elections being held for the first time since Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into union territories in 2019, bagged 42 of the 51 seats it contested while its ‘junior partner’ Congress got six in the 90-member assembly.

