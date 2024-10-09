The Unbalanced Honour: Why Are Employees Revered While The Educated Are Ignored?

Exploring the social dynamics that elevate government employees while undervaluing the contributions of the highly educated, and advocating for a balanced appreciation of both in fostering community development

In many rural communities, especially in villages, there exists a peculiar social dynamic where government employees, irrespective of their position, are held in high esteem. From the Class IV employee to those in higher administrative posts, they are often greeted with respect, honoured by their neighbours, and given a special status in the village. On the other hand, individuals with high academic qualifications, such as PhDs and other advanced degrees, often find themselves ignored or underappreciated, despite their immense knowledge and contributions to society. This creates a curious divide between professional status and educational achievement, raising questions about societal values and perceptions.

The reverence for government employees

In most villages, a government job is considered a mark of stability, security, and prestige. An employee, regardless of the level of their position, is perceived as having “made it” in life. This reverence stems from a few key factors:

Job Security: A government job is seen as a lifetime assurance of income. In regions where unemployment rates are high, the prospect of a secure salary every month brings admiration, regardless of the nature of the work. Social Status: Employment, particularly in the government sector, comes with certain privileges. Employees often gain access to social networks, influence, and opportunities that are otherwise unavailable to non-employed individuals, contributing to their elevated social standing. Perception of Authority: Even a low-level government employee may be seen as having some authority in the community. This perceived influence often leads to deference from fellow villagers. Economic Contribution: In many villages, government employees are often among the few with a steady, reliable income. Their ability to support family, invest in local businesses, or offer financial help to others in the community further strengthens their status.

The neglect of the highly educated

Contrary to the honor given to government employees, highly educated individuals, especially those without jobs, are often sidelined. This neglect stems from several reasons:

Lack of Visible Contribution: While an educated person may have a wealth of knowledge, their contributions to the village are often less visible. In contrast to an employee who is bringing home a salary, the intellectual achievements of an academic may not be seen as directly benefiting the community. No Job, No Respect: In many traditional mindsets, education is seen as a means to an end — primarily, a job. If a person has spent years acquiring degrees but remains unemployed, they are often viewed as having failed in achieving the ultimate goal of education: employment. Economic Dependency: Unlike employed individuals who can support their families, those without jobs are often economically dependent on others. This dependency can erode their social standing in a community that places high value on financial independence. Mentality of Immediate Benefits: The rural mindset often prioritizes immediate, tangible benefits. Government employees provide such benefits, whether through economic stability or minor administrative influence. On the other hand, the long-term potential of an educated person is not always recognized or valued in the same way.

Understanding the root of this mentality

This mentality in villages can be traced back to deeper societal norms and values. Historically, jobs, particularly in the public sector, have been seen as prestigious because they guarantee economic stability and security, both for the individual and their family. In rural areas, where uncertainty often plagues agricultural and informal sectors, the assurance that comes with a government job becomes highly prized.

Meanwhile, the educated, if unemployed, are often seen as individuals who have not yet reached their potential, or worse, are perceived as having wasted their time. This misconception fails to acknowledge that education in itself is a significant achievement, one that contributes to personal growth, critical thinking, and societal advancement. However, this appreciation is often lost in a village setting, where economic contribution and job security are prioritized over intellectual accomplishments.

Changing the narrative

To address this issue, it is important to foster a broader appreciation for education and its role in societal development. This can be achieved through awareness campaigns, highlighting the contributions of educated individuals in shaping the future of the village. Additionally, creating platforms for local educated individuals to share their knowledge and skills with the community can help change the perception that only employees are valuable.

Local governments and community leaders also play a key role in this transformation. By recognizing and rewarding academic achievements alongside employment, they can help bridge the gap in societal perceptions and ensure that education is valued as much as employment.

Conclusion

The disparity in how employees and educated individuals are treated in rural villages reveals a deeper issue in societal values. While employment, particularly in the government sector, provides visible and immediate benefits, education offers long-term growth and progress. It is essential for villages to strike a balance in honouring both employment and education, recognising that each plays a crucial role in the development of the community. Only then can we hope to build a society that truly values knowledge, alongside the stability that jobs bring.

By Dr Aasif Ahmad

