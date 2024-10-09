Govt Appoints Executive Chairman JKLSA

Srinagar: On the recommendation of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Tashi Rabstan, the J&K government and Ladakh Administration has appointed Justice Atul Sreedharan as Executive Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority and Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Executive Chairman of Ladakh Legal Services Authority respectively.

These appointments have been made vide notification number S.O. 496 dated October 07, 2024, issued by the J&K government and notification number S.O. 95 dated October 03, 2024, issued by the administration of UT of Ladakh.

Justice Atul Sreedharan was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 07, 2016 and was transferred as a Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on May 10, 2023. He is currently the first Puisne Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh and earlier was Executive Chairman of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority.

Similarly, Justice Sanjeev Kumar was appointed as Judge of High Court of J&K and Ladakh on 06.06.2017. Earlier, he had served as Executive Chairman of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority for a brief period.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary along with the officers and officials of the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority felicitated Justice Atul Sreedharan in Srinagar upon his assumption of the role of Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority. In response, Justice Sreedharan acknowledged the efforts of the Legal Services Institutions in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir in reaching out to legal aid seekers. He also emphasized the need to enhance activities aimed at raising awareness among the masses.

