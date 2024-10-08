JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera; Cong’s Tara Chand trailing in Chhamb

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina is trailing in the Nowshera assembly constituency, while former Deputy chief minister and Congress candidate Tara Chand is behind his rivals in the Chhamb seat, according to the Election Commission website.

Former J-K Congress Chief Vikar Rasool Wani is also trailing from Banihal.

According to the trends available on the Election Commission website around 10.45 am, the J-K BJP chief has polled 5,142 votes and is trailing the National Conference’s Surinder Choudhary by 7,721 votes.

