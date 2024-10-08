Hopeful of win, Govt should accept people’s verdict: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said they are hopeful of emerging victorious today. He also said that the government should also accept the people’s verdict.

Talking to media persons, Omar said that they are hopeful of emerging victorious today as the vote counting took place this morning.

He added that they have forged an alliance with a hope of getting better results.

Omar added that the BJP should not do any ‘tampering’ if the people’s verdict will be against them. He also said that the Centre should also accept the people’s verdict the way they accepted it in the parliamentary elections—(KNO)

