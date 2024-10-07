Put Govt formation on hold till Centre restores Statehood to J&K: Er Rashid’s suggestion to Parties ahead of Poll Results

Srinagar: Awami Itehad Party chief and the North Kashmir Member Parliament Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid Monday suggested the political parties and independents who would emerge victorious tomorrow not to form the government in J&K until the Government of India restores the Statehood. He said AIP would extend full support if all get united on this advice.

“I have a humble suggestion to all political parties and independent candidates who would win elections tomorrow to put government formation on hold till Centre restores Statehood to J&K,” the North Kashmir MP said addressing a press conference in Srinagar. “If all agree to my suggestion, AIP would also extend full support to this proposal.”

Er Rashid also said that age-old darbar move practice should be resumed for the larger status of people of both regions. “The administration claims that it has saved the J & K exchequer from a huge burden by abolishing the Darbar Move practice but the fact remains that people of both regions are suffering. We demand this practice should be resumed,” he said.

The North Kashmir MP also said that he was in Delhi a few days ago where he was J&K House Delhi being exclusively kept reserved for the people of Ladakh UT. “Is this justice? I want to ask the Government of India what was the criteria used to distribute properties of J&K in Delhi and the rest of the country. Ladakh has only 4 to 5 lakh population and for them you have kept J&K House, while J&K has over 2 crore population, where would the people go if they need to travel out of J&K for treatment, travel and jobs,” Er asked.

To a query if BJP wins majority in Jammu and NC in Kashmir, to which party AIP would extend support, Er Rashid said that his priority wasn’t government formation and only safeguarding the interests of J&K. On five nominated members by the J&K Administration, he said: “By nominating members of its own, the J&K administration is damaging and challenging the very idea of BJP and PM Narendera Modi: Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan. How can Delhi people nominate members for J&K Assembly when poll results are yet to be out,” the North Kashmir MP said. Er Rashid is out on bail till October 12. He has served detention in New Delhi’s Tihar for five and a half years—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print