PM Modi’s long journey of public service a living inspiration: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long journey of public service is a symbol of “unique dedication” of how a person can devote his entire life to national interest and welfare of the people.

As Modi completed 23 years in public life, first as chief minister of Gujarat and then as prime minister, Shah said the long journey is a living inspiration for those who are in public life.

“Today Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has completed 23 years in his public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year long journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of people,” he said in a post on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print