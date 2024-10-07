Mallikarjun Kharge confident of Congress forming govt in Haryana, J&K

BENGALURU: All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed confidence about his party coming to power in Haryana, and the party along with its alliance partner National Conference forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The results of both the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

“Earlier too we had said that in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir, the Congress government will be formed. In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress and NC (National Conference) alliance will form the government, and in Haryana Congress government will be formed,” Kharge told reporters here.

