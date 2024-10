SRINAGAR: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Monday said giving power to the Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was a “brazen pre-result rigging” of the polls.

“All of the five MLAs nominated by LG are BJP members or associated with the party. Brazen pre result rigging & shameful manipulation,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

She said it seems no lessons were learned from the rigging of 1987 elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

