Omar spreading poison in J&K: Chugh

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today ridiculed former J&K Chief minister Omar Abdullah for deliberately misleading people to spread poison among them

Reacting to claims made by Omar Abdullah regarding the transaction of business rules in J&K Assembly, Chugh said that the Lt. Governor of Jammu-Kashmir is a constitutional post and it’s the duty of each and every political party in the country to respect such posts.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified this matter, stating without ambiguity that there is no proposal to amend the transaction of business rules.

The existing rules, formulated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019, were duly notified in 2020 following due legislative process.

“Abdullah’s claims are not true. The rules were established to ensure a seamless and efficient governance framework, respecting democratic values. Any claims suggesting otherwise are speculative and are intended to create unnecessary confusion and mistrust among the public,” he said.

Chugh slammed Omar Abdullah’s misleading tweet as his continuation of spreading misinformation and misleading the people of J&K and asked him to engage in responsible communication in public life, particularly when it comes to governance related matters in Jammu and Kashmir and to engage in dialogue that builds trust and transparency.

Chugh said that Abdullah should refrain from spreading misinformation and should focus on constructive dialogue that benefits the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our commitment to the democratic process and the region’s welfare remains unwavering. Our actions are consistently aimed at promoting stability, development, and harmony within the region, unlike Abdullah, who always creates confusion among the people of Jammu and Kashmir and engages in opportunistic politics without a thought for the welfare of the region. The fear of losing the elections has made him give such baseless statements,” he said.

Chugh said: “I believe that the people of Jammu-Kashmir have full faith in the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi in restoring peace, development and democracy and it is clearly reflected in the outstanding polling numbers and I can say this without a doubt that the people will give their mandate in favor of the BJP.”

