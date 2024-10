Qazigund: A 74-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Bonigam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said Sunday.

An official said that the accident took place near Bonigam late last night.

He said the man suffered critical wounds and was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased had been identified as Abdul Rashid Sheikh son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Kupwara—(KNO)

