Exit polls say advantage to NC-Cong in J&K; Omar calls it ‘time-pass’, BJP remains hopeful of win

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Most of the exit polls predicted that the Congress-NC alliance has an advantage in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP remained hopeful of forming the government in the Union territory.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party.

“I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp etc. because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, wrote on X.

