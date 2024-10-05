Peace-Loving Nation Like India Should Have Enough Teeth: CDS

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday said the current geopolitical environment is in a “flux” and every nation is hedging a bet due to “this uncertain kind of a future”.

His remarks at an event hosted by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) here come in the backdrop of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and escalation in conflict in parts of West Asia.

The CDS, in his keynote address, also said the Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts are likely to “escalate further”.

“The world we see around us is actually going through an unprecedented kind of a crisis… The basic question that comes to everyone’s mind is whether wars will continue to remain instruments of states’ policy to resolve political disputes, the simple answer to all this is yes,” Gen Chauhan said.

He told a gathering of defence industry leaders that he believes “conflict is an inevitable part” of human life and human nature, and wars and warfare have been part of civilisations.

“War and warfare are as old as human civilisation and they will continue. The current geopolitical environment is in flux and everyone, every nation is hedging a bet because of this uncertain kind of a future,” he said.

“Another important maxim about wars is that there are no runners-up and the winner takes all. Hence, all nations are actually, trying to, as they say, keep the powder dry. India too has to follow that suit,” the CDS added.

In his address, he also alluded to the first Joint Commanders’ Conference held in Lucknow in September.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the conference, had said that India is committed to peace but should be prepared for a war, to preserve it.

Gen Chauhan said, “A deterrence that is credible is the only way to preserve peace. Peace-loving nation like India should have enough teeth”. He also quoted a couplet from a poem by national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to emphasise his point.

He highlighted four aspects related to defence and military scenario in the context of India — future, empowerment, catalysing exports and ingenious innovations.

He recalled the first-ever future warfare course that took place last month in New Delhi.

“We are not trying to replicate how advanced militaries are going to fight their wars, actually we are trying to find how we are going to fight our wars. Because our environment, our threats, our geopolitical situation, our geography, everything is unique to us. And, we are going to find unique solutions, which suit us,” the CDS added.

Later, the defence minister addressed the gathering at the SIDM event.

Singh also presented the SIDM Champion Awards which recognises outstanding achievements in defence manufacturing.

He termed the awards as a reflection of the dedication and excellence of Indian manufacturers, which will serve as a benchmark for best practices in the sector. (Agencies)

