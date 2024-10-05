Indo-Pacific- India Consistently Advocated For Peaceful Resolution To Disputes: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

His remarks come amid China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

In his address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 here, he also expressed concern over “certain attempts to monopolise and weaponise critical resources for strategic reasons”, terming these tendencies as not conducive for the global good.

Singh emphasised that India’s engagement with its partners is guided by the understanding that true progress can only be achieved through collective action and synergy, and due to these efforts, it is now considered as a “credible and preferred security partner and first responder” in the region.

“India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as we believe in fostering partnerships that prioritise sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

He underscored peaceful coexistence and comity among nations, and drew upon the ancient Indian philosophy of humankind’s symbiotic existence in harmony with nature as a way ahead in the exploration and management of marine resources.

Singh reiterated India’s unwavering resolve to a rule-based international order, respect for international law and adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, describing them as the “cornerstones of foreign policy”.

“India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability and collective growth,” he said.

The minister also underscored India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the vital international maritime routes.

The engagement with regional partners, including joint exercises and information-sharing initiatives, is aimed at strengthening the collective maritime security framework, he added.

Singh underlined that the Indian armed forces, especially the Navy, has been at the forefront of cooperative endeavours with countries of the region, and are continuously working towards building their capacity and capabilities.

“While India’s endeavour for maritime cooperation continues, its interests are not in conflict with any other country. At the same time, interests of any other nation should not come in conflict with other nations. This is the spirit in which we must work together,” he added.

The defence minister pointed out that the rapidly evolving global maritime landscape is shaped by shifting power dynamics, resource competition and emerging security threats.

He added the emergence of the Indo-Pacific theatre reflects a visible balancing of global power.

“The Indo-Pacific region has emerged as the world’s most dynamic geopolitical zone and is the centre of gravity of the economic and strategic interests. It also carries a degree of pre-existing international tension, rivalry and conflict,” the minister said.

While some challenges are of local nature, many challenges have global ramifications, he underlined.

