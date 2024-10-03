J&K records overall 63.88 % turnout in assembly polls

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 63 per cent voter turnout in three phases of assembly polls with nearly 70 per cent turnout recorded in the third phase on October 1, poll body said on Thursday.

In a statement, poll body said that voter turnout of 69.69% has been recorded in phase-3 for 40 assembly constituencies, with rate of female turnout surpassing male turnout.

The statement reads that overall, 63.88% turnout has been recorded in three phases, as against 58.58% in last Lok Sabha polls.

“Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am

onwards,” it reads.

It reads that CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and

scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents.

“The voter turnout and final votes polled

will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty,” it added.

It reads that daily account of such postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates

The assembly polls concluded on October 1 with third phase, while votes will be counted on October 8—

