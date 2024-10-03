Amit Shah Congratulates JK People For ‘Unprecedented’ Turnout

Jammu: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday congratulated people of J&K for unprecedented voter turnout in phase 3 of J&K Assembly polls.
He said the enthusiastic participation in polls demonstrates the return of peace and a sense of security in J&K.
“Congratulations to our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir for registering an unprecedented 69.65% voter turnout in the third phase of the assembly polls held yesterday. Their enthusiastic participation demonstrates the return of peace and a sense of security in J&K under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said.
“The new era of development the youth have witnessed for the first time ever has strengthened their trust in democracy,” the post added.

 

