1998 murder case of ex-Bihar minister: SC sentences two persons to life imprisonment

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced two persons, including ex-MLA Munna Shukla, to life imprisonment in the 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan partially set aside the Patna High Court verdict acquitting all the accused and asked convicts Mantu Tiwari and ex-MLA Shukla to surrender within 15 days.

The top court, however, gave benefit of doubt to six other accused, including former MP Surajbhan Singh, and upheld their acquittal as ordered by the high court in the case.

