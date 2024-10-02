This Election About Self-Respect Of J&K People: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was about self-respect and rights of people of J&K.
Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections concluded in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.
The assembly segments in the region where polling was held include Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district. A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.
Also voting was held in 24 assembly constituencies in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region.
A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8. (AGENCIES)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was about self-respect and rights of people of J&K.