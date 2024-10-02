‘Cong Talks Art 370 Restoration, Never Mentions Reclaiming PoJK’: PM Modi

Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an attack on the Congress party, reviving the “urban naxal” accusation and saying that while Congress claims it will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), it has never said that it will reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Addressing a public rally in Haryana’s Palwal, PM Modi alleged that Congress is against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and has never fully implemented the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will vote for the safety of our daughters, employment, good infrastructure, and roads… Congress has only one agenda: the ‘urban naxal’ agenda. They (Congress) say they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but have never mentioned reclaiming PoJK. This does not come out of their mouths. Congress has fragmented Kashmir. They don’t discuss bringing back PoJK but want to restore Article 370. Pakistan’s government has supported the Congress party. Congress is the most deceitful party,” the Prime Minister said.

He labelled Congress as the “biggest anti-Dalit party” in the country and alleged that it intends to end reservations, with Haryana serving as their “test state.”

“The Congress has planned to end reservations… Haryana is their test state. But no one can end reservations as long as Modi and the BJP are here. They abuse me and (Haryana Chief Minister) Saini ji day and night,” he added.

PM Modi claimed that Congress has polarised people for votes and aims to end reservations for Dalits and backward classes.

“Congress has only one agenda: maximum appeasement for votes. Today, Congress is claiming that it will end reservations for Dalits and backward classes. This is what they did in Karnataka. As soon as the Congress government was formed there, they snatched reservations from Dalits and backward classes and gave them to their vote bank by declaring universities and institutions as minorities,” he alleged.

