J-K polls: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits vote with hope of return to their homeland

JAMMU: Thousands of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday once again cast their vote with the hope that the new government in Jammu and Kashmir will facilitate their return to the Kashmir valley.

Seventy-six-year-old Badri Nath, who have participated in several parliamentary and assembly elections, voted optimistically in the third and last phase of assembly polls, expressing a wish for the restoration of his home in the valley.

“I am voting once again in the hope that the new government will deliver justice to our community by fulfilling the demand to return to our homes in the valley,” said Nath, who originally hails from North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, after casting his vote at a polling station in Muthi in Jammu district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print